I’ll strengthen NPP structures: Justin Kodua assures

The Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Frimpong Kodua, says he will strengthen the structures of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and uphold the tenets and provisions of the party’s Constitution when he is given the nod as general secretary.
According to him, his motivation to contest the general secretary slot was to help retain the party in power in 2024 in its quest to “break the eight”.
He indicated that he had listened, prayed, consulted widely, assessed himself and strongly believed that he had the desired qualities to deliver NPP from the doldrums.
Mr Kodua said this when he formally declared his intention to vie for the general secretary position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during a media engagement.
Mr Kodua is expected to contest against the incumbent, Mr John Boadu; the former Tema West East MP, Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover and the Western Regional Secretary of the party, Charles Bissue, among others.
Affable
Mr Kodua said as an energetic, affable and enthusiastic young man with creative ideas in contemporary party management and leadership, he was poised to transform the administrative set-up of the NPP to make it work again.
He said his strong administrative and managerial prowess was evidenced by the enormous transformations that had taken place at YEA under his watch.
Some members of the NPP, especially the youth, have described the YEA boss’s intention to contest the general secretary position as welcome news.
They believe that change in the general secretary position is important to invigorate party faithful, make the party more appealing to the electorate and turn its fortunes around.
Earlier
Mr Kodua called on contestants in the party’s upcoming internal elections to approach the contest with a sense of love and friendship befitting a party whose founding fathers pioneered democracy in Ghana and the whole of Africa.
“We must, therefore, go about the internal elections devoid of malice, rancour, name-calling, derogatory and vituperative comments, personal attacks, unjustifiable allegations and all such unseemly conduct which have the tendency to divide us and threaten the unity and cohesion in the party,” he said.