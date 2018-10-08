'I hear incompetent Mahama wants a come back to do more damage'

The Vice-President,
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says it will be suicidal for Ghanaians to hand over the administration of the country back to former President, John Dramani Mahama .
He continued: “But you have to remember what happened at the time we came into office after many years of incompetent economic management; you cannot describe it any other than incompetent economic management. After many years of such economic management, the people of Ghana gave us the privilege to change course but after just twenty months in office, the difference is clear.”
He has, on some occasions, described the Akufo-Addo government as “super incompetent”.
Infrastructure
"We are going to be tackling major roads, bridges, interchanges and so on across the country. There is a major infrastructure project on the way and the whole of Ghana, by the grace of God, will feel it when it starts in 2019", he said.
The conference was on the theme: "Re-Energising MMDCEs to Deliver on Government's Agenda". The topics treated included local government system, leadership and revenue
Projects
He mentioned the Eastern Corridor Road as one of the projects that would be benefiting from the road project
Besides, he reiterated that the government would be extending the railway line all the way to Paga.
"People think we are dreaming. Very soon it is going to be possible because this is the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo", he said.