I have only one wife - Bawumia reacts to Ramatu story

The office of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reacted to reports suggesting that the Vice President has another wife named Ramatu.
According to the office, Dr Bawumia has only one wife in the person of Samira Bawumia with whom they have been married for the past 17 years even though his religion as a Muslim permits him to marry up to four wives.
In a statement issued on Friday, March 12, 2021 by the Spokesperson of the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako, the public was therefore asked to "ignore the propaganda and deliberate falsehood."
How the Ramatu issue came about
On January 7, 2021, the then newly elected Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Bagbin when he was introducing the guests at the inauguration of President Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Bawumia mistakenly referred to the wife of the Vice-President, Mrs Samira Bawumia as "Ramatu."
When Mr Bagbin realised that he had made a mistake, he clarified the mistake and said it came as a result of what had been written for him.
He subsequently went ahead and introduced Mrs Samira Bawumia.
After that incident, some media reports suggested the Vice-President has a second wife known as Ramatu who was unknown to the public.
Some reports went ahead to circulate a photograph of the said Ramatu.
On Tuesday March 9, 2021, when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presented the 2021 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament and got to the section of the introduction of the guests in Parliament, some Members of Parliament shouted "we want Ramatu" repeatedly when it was the turn of Mrs Samira Bawumia to be introduced.
This compelled the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Bagbin to comment that he does not know anyone who has a girlfriend called Ramatu.
Since then, the speculation of the purported second wife of the Vice-President has deepened.
Ignore fabricated Ramatu story
In the statement from the office of the Vice-President, it was explained that the "attention of office of the Vice-President has been drawn to stories and pictures circulating of a woman supposedly named 'Ramatu' who is being claimed as a wife of the Vice-President."
"The office of the Vice-President wishes to inform the general public that the Vice-President, Alhahi Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has never met or seen this purported Ramatu let alone take her as a wife."
"She is a figment of the imagination of people trying hard to tarnish the image of the Vice-President for their own purposes."
"For the avoidance of doubt, the Vice-President has only one wife, his dear Samira Bawumia and they have been married for 17 years even though his religion permits him to marry up to four wives."
"We ask the public to ignore the propaganda and deliberate falsehood."