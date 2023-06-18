I have my own vision for Ghana - Bawumia

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jun - 18 - 2023 , 09:42

Vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party says he has his own vision for Ghana, which is to see the country leverage technology, data and systems for inclusive economic growth.

The Vice President is seeking to lead the NPP as flagbearer in the 2024 elections.

Addressing party supporters after after filing his presidential nomination forms at the party headquarters last Friday, the Vice President intimated that he has worked hard in both private and public life to attain the current position he occupies.

Though he served in various capacities under former President John Agyekum Kufour including being the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana and subsequently as Vice President, he has his own vision for the country.

He said "I also have my own vision for Ghana. I believe that it is time to move Ghana to the next level by building on the foundations we have put in place so far".

He continued "Together with you, I want to see a Ghana where we leverage technology, data and systems for inclusive economic growth. I want to make Ghana the digital hub of Africa. I want us to bridge the digital divide and apply digital technology and artificial intelligence for the transformation of healthcare, education, and public service delivery amongst others".

While stating his desire to see Ghana become a nation that caters for the poor, support local businesses and build industries for economic growth, there is a lot more the nation can do to attain its desired status.

"Over the last 22 years, I have worked hard with you for the NPP and for Ghana from during the Kufuor era as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, through our years in opposition and now in government. During this period, I have sacrificed for the party, I have defended the party in good times and in challenging times, I have never wavered nor slacked. Never! and I have built a solid track record of performance as Vice President and unflinching loyalty to our party and government through rain or shine," he declared.

Bawumia lays his vision to take Ghana to the next level

Before telling the ecstatic crowd and to a larger extent, Ghanaians, what his vision is for taking Ghana forward, Dr. Bawumia spoke about the transformational and impactful policies he has assisted President Akufo-Addo, as Vice President to achieve, inspite of the global economic difficulty of the past three years.

"Notwithstanding the economic challenges of our time, our government has constructed more infrastructure than any other government in the fourth republic and many transformational policies have been introduced for the first time in our history, including the Ghanacard, Digital Address, Mobile Money Interoperability, Delivery of medicines by drones, One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, Zongo Development Fund, Agenda 111, Free TVET and Free SHS to mention a few. We have also created 2.1 million jobs in six years, more than any government in the fourth republic."

"Having implemented these transformational policy initiatives, it is very important that we don’t go backwards as a country. We cannot put the country back in the hands of people who don’t have an understanding of and belief in the vision. That is why it important for us to break the eight. There is still much more to do," Dr. Bawumia said



Dr. Bawumia then shared a summary of his vision for Ghana, and promised to share an elaborate one in his Manifesto for the 2024 elections, an indication of his confidence to be elected flagbearer by the NPP.

"Together with you, I want to see a Ghana with an education system tilted towards STEM, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, digital and vocational skills to cope with the demands of fourth Industrial Revolution."

"Together with you, I want to see a Ghana where we cater and care for the the poor, vulnerable, excluded and sick people."

"Together with you, I want to see a Ghana where we attain food security in the shortest possible time through the application of science, data, Artificial Intelligence, Satellite, Internet of Things (IOT) and irrigation to commercial farming. We will also complete the ongoing digitalization of data on all farms across the 16 regions."

"Together with you, I want to see a Ghana where we maximize the benefits from our natural resources like gold and lithium through policies like, value addition, setting up an LBMA certified gold refinery, enhancing the gold for oil policy, and dedication of specific gold concessions to the Bank of Ghana to enhance their accumulation of gold reserves."

"Together with you, I want to see Ghana as an industrialized nation. I want to entrench and enhance the current strategy of industrialization that we have embarked on and introduce new technology like digital manufacturing for the manufacturing of spare parts, syringes, and other equipment."

"Together with you, I want to see a Ghana with robust fiscal discipline in the management of our public finances to sustainably and significantly reduce bank lending rates."

"Together with you, I want to see a Ghana with an empowered local business sector, especially startups and SMEs to drive investment and growth. We will transform the SME landscape by providing unique identifiers and using technology to help them access new financing and markets. I also want to provide incentives to the private sector to replace government in the provision of a significant amount of infrastructure and many other services."

"Together with you, I want to see a Ghana with a developed and efficient credit system through credit scoring by credit reference agencies by leveraging on integrated databases across banks, DVLA, NIA, Digital Address systems etc. to enable workers buy furniture, cars, TVs, fridges and homes (mortgages) on credit at lower cost."

"Together with you, I want to see a Ghana with energy self-sufficiency at reduced cost through solar and other renewables with the application of market efficiency to the energy market."

"Together with you, I want to see a Ghana with an enhanced focus on private and public investment in tourism, creative arts and sports."

"This is not an exhaustive list and in due course we will have a chance to lay out a comprehensive Manifesto for Ghanaians."