I am too broke to embark on flamboyant campaign — Dr Amoako Baah

Failed National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Richard Amoako Baah has said he was unable to embark on a flamboyant campaign like his competitors because he is broke.
According to him, it also informed the reason his posters and banners were conspicuously missing at the Koforidua Technical University which was the venue for the 26th National Delegates Conference of the party.
Upbeat
“Yes, you cannot see my banners and posters like my competitors because I am broke. I do not have money like they do in order to embark on such a profligate campaign,” he told the media at the events ground
Dr Richard Amoako Baah went into the polls with Stephen Ayesu Ntim and Freddie Blay.
The 6,000 delegates from all the 10 regions of the country attended the 26th National Delegates Conference.
In all, twelve polling stations were designated by the national elections committee in conjunction with the Electoral Commission to cater for the elections.
Contest of 41 candidates
Forty-one candidates contested for the 10 available positions in the national delegates’ conference held in Koforidua over the weekend.