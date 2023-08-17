Quayson reports Attorney General to Disciplinary Committee of General Legal Council

The Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, has reported the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame to the General Legal Council (GLC) on an alleged ground of professional misconduct in the handling of his criminal trial at the High Court in Accra.

Quayson who is on trial on a charge of perjury and forgery in a letter dated July 25, 2023, and addressed to the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council, stated, “I respectfully seek to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the Honourable Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame for his professional misconduct during and in respect of my criminal trial in the High Court, Criminal Division 3, Accra.”

The Assin North legislator said at the last adjourned date of his trial on July 19, 2023, during the cross-examination of the first prosecution witness, Richard Takyi-Mensah, after the witness had testified confirming that he had given a statement to the police to which he attached certain documents, which testimony is also reflected in the police statement itself, the Attorney-General, responding to an application by his counsel for disclosure of the attachments the witness referred to, stated that there were no attachments to the said police statement.

“This clearly amounted to providing testimony to the court which, I am advised and believe to be true, is clearly contrary to the rules of professional conduct by lawyers in a case,” Mr Quayson stated in his report to the GLC.

For him, “the ‘testimony’ provided by the Attorney General contradicted the testimony of his own witness and was presented for the first time without any prior notice to my lawyers or myself as to the facts known to the prosecution.”

Mr. Quayson also stated that the Attorney General also misconducted himself by his granting of at least one media interview in relation to his case.

“The Attorney-General has claimed in court that his comments followed a decision of the Supreme Court in respect of an application for an interlocutory injunction restraining me from performing my duties as Member of Parliament and were not in respect of my criminal trial.

It is my understanding that the rules of professional conduct do not allow lawyers to grant media interviews in respect of cases they are handling, he added.

Thus, whether the media interview of the Attorney-General was in respect of the civil case in the Supreme Court or in respect of the criminal trial, the grant of such an interview was contrary to the Rules of Professional Conduct for lawyers,” the Assin North MP noted.

