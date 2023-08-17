Team Bawumia launches *202# for supporters to contribute to campaign

Graphic.com.gh Politics Aug - 17 - 2023 , 14:12

Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia's dedicated team has unveiled a strategic approach that centers around a "strong signal" and three key avenues of connection.

The move comes as the internal political landscape in the NPP heats up in anticipation of its presidential primaries.

The campaign team has identified that the "strong signal" aims to convey the Vice President's commitment to leading the nation with determination, vision, and unwavering dedication.

According to sources close to the campaign, this signal also represents Dr Bawumia's firm resolve to address pressing national issues and steer the country towards prosperity.

To effectively reach and engage a diverse range of constituents, the campaign team has outlined ways to connect by dailing *202# to contribute to Bawumia's campaign.

The Vice President's campaign team believes that this strong signal will enable them to effectively communicate his agenda and build a broad base of support ahead of the presidential primaries and subsequently the 2024 general elections.