Ransford Gyampo elected UTAG president at University of Ghana

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Aug - 17 - 2023 , 17:28

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a political science lecturer has been elected President for the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) at the University of Ghana branch.

The secured 93.3 percent of the total valid votes cast.

He shared his victory on social media on Thursday evening, August 17, 2023.

People, I have just won my election as President of UTAG (UG) with 93.3 percent of the total valid votes cast.

In the driving seat myself, I’ll champion the interest of my people forcefully and proactively. I lost some friends as General Secretary and I do not mind losing more as I fight harder for the University Teacher in my capacity as President. It won’t be out of malice or hatred for any regime. It would be just for the advancement of the interest of my people.