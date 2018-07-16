Govt urged not to increase taxes as it will worsen plight of people

The Minority in Parliament has kicked against government's intended decision to increase taxes saying it will worsen the plight of businesses and households
.
It, therefore, urged the government to rather widen the tax net and ensure compliance in revenue collection.
Speaking at a breakfast roundtable dialogue in Accra on Monday, the ranking member on the Finance Committee and Minority Spokesperson on Finance, Mr Cassiel Ato Forson, said "the current crisis confronting the managers of the economy, compelling them to impose a raft of heavy taxes on the already burdened populace, is self-imposed.
"The Akufo-Addo government should be wary of burdening Ghanaians in its desperation to “save face", he said.
Mr Forson, who was flanked by the Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Idrissu, and the Deputy Minority Leader, Mr James Avedzi, said instead of a clear programme to address the concerns facing Ghanaians, including the challenges confronting the health sector, the government had rather chosen to compound the suffering of Ghanaians by introducing more taxes "after making a song and a dance out of the removal of supposed nuisance taxes.
"These taxes will no doubt hit Ghanaian households and businesses very hard and further erode their already dwindling disposable incomes. All of this is happening at a time of great waste and profligacy by the government.
"The argument is if you say you are going to increases Value Added Tax (VAT) from 17.5 per cent to 21.5 per cent, it means you are increasing the rate of taxes. But we have the opportunity as a country to broaden the base for financial services and real estate. "That would have brought about half of what you intended to increase. But because of populace politicking, you decided to exempt rather increase the taxes. That is mismanagement of our fiscal regime", he said.
The Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, is scheduled to present the mid-year budget review in Parliament next Thursday. Even before then, the business community, the political class and anxious about the presentation because of expected increases in taxes.
The anxiety is because of a post on the Facebook page of a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former Director of the Danquah Institute, Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, which seemed to lend support to speculations about an increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT).
But the Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, remains tight-lipped over the possibility of an increment in taxes.
IMF approval
Mr Forson said the government's intention to increase taxes was to encourage the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to approve
He said it was captured in the document of the Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which was published in the IMF website.
Economy suffering
Mr Forson said the fiscal problem in the country was the direct result of shallow opportunism and populism.
He said it was obvious that the promises made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016 and their initial actions as contained in the 2017 budget were intended only to get the party elected and convey an impression of fidelity to those promises.
"The reality
For instance, Mr Forson said inflation had begun rising again and was now in double digits following a fleeting stay at single digits in the last two months or so.
Besides, he said, the Ghana cedi continued its catastrophic nosedive and was showing no sign of improvement despite lofty talk from government and the Bank of Ghana.
"It is currently trading at GH¢ 4.8 to the dollar and appears almost set to reach GH¢ 5 to the dollar if the trend is not curbed immediately. This has, in turn, led to steep rises in the prices of goods and services leading to more hardships for the people. Fuel prices have increased astronomically as have transport fares.
"Key campaign promises like “one District, one factory”, “one village, one dam” among others remain unfulfilled with a contradictory pronouncement from various government officials on the status of these projects, the order of the day", he said.
Borrowing
Mr Forson said contrary to a promise not to borrow, the Akufo Addo government was borrowing at break-neck speed and in alarming proportions.
He said almost two years in office, the NPP government had borrowed nearly half of what the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government borrowed in eight years.
"More worryingly, they have virtually no serious capital investment to show for this level of borrowing except a reckless dissipation of the borrowed funds on consumption thus saddling present and future generations with debt they will struggle to pay.
"This has come at a time when a major crisis is afflicting the health sector where patients in critical need of health care are being turned away or are treated in dehumanizing conditions owing to severe congestion. This is made all the more problematic by the fact that apart from its inability to make
Mr Forson said Instead of a clear programme to address the concerns, the government had rather chosen to compound the suffering of Ghanaians by introducing more taxes after making a song and a dance out of the removal of supposed nuisance taxes.
"The conduct of the Akufo Addo government clearly underscores the need to be wary of boastful politicians who tout capacities that they do not possess, promise heaven and deliver hell and above all are prepared to use the most disingenuous falsehoods and ruses to capture political power.
Mr Forson said
Other Speakers
Mr Idrissu accused the government of not being sincere to
Mr Avedzi urged the government to factor the recommendations of the Minority in the expected Cabinet meeting on the mid-year review Tuesday.