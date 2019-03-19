Govt devt agenda on course - Asenso-Boakye

A Deputy Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, has said the government is on course in its pursuit of an aggressive development agenda to make Ghana self-sufficient for accelerated growth.
He said the implementation of initiatives such as the free senior high school, introduction of the National Builders’ Corps (NABCO), the National Entrepreneurial and Innovation Programme, One district, One factory, One village, One dam and Planting for Food and Jobs were all part of a comprehensive programme aimed at improving human resource capital needed to transform the country.
Mr Asenso-Boakye, who was addressing the Third South Africa-Ghana Awards in Pretoria, South Africa, added that the initiatives were designed to also boost production to accelerate the industrialisation of Ghana’s economy to stimulate growth.
On health, he said, building a strong and resilient healthcare system that could provide affordable, accessible and timely services for all remained a priority of the government for which reason, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), which Mr Asenso-Boakye said was saddled with debts only a few years ago, had seen significant injection of capital and also adopted innovative approaches in its services.
He added that the government had also procured almost 280 ambulances to be distributed to all constituencies in the country as it continued to equip hospitals and other health facilities with the necessary tools and diagnostics.
Mr Asenso-Boakye further stated that the government had been working hard in the past two years to accelerate the nation’s development process through sustainable job creation and the digitisation of the economy.
He expressed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s appreciation and goodwill to Ghanaians in the diaspora and said the government was commitment to ensuring their welfare.
He commended the organisers for a successful event that was attended by both the Ghanaian community and South Africans.