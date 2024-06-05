Featured

We’ll win Western Region — NDC parliamentary aspirant

Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu Politics Jun - 05 - 2024 , 09:38

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary aspirant for Kwesimintsim, Philip Fiifi Buckman, has said the Western Region team remains committed to winning the region for the party in the December 7 general election.

“I will ensure that we deliver the constituency to the NDC, both parliamentary and presidential come the December 2024 general election. Our focus is to return the country to the path of development and reduce the pain of Ghanaians,” he said

“My constituents are among many Ghanaians going through the current economic hardship due to the economic mismanagement the current government has plunged the country into.

We are poised to win the Kwesimintsim seat and other seats in Essikado-Ketan, Sekondi, Effia and Takoradi for the NDC in both parliamentary and presidential elections,” he said in an interview with the Daily Graphic.

Challenges

The challenges of the country, he said, were not unique to the Kwesimintim Constituency, stressing that “our efforts were to rescue Ghanaians, I can assure my party that we are part of the team and will not take less than three out of the five seats if not all, considering the efforts we have put in campaigning,” he said.

Mr Buckman said there was no doubt that the NDC remained the most development-oriented party in the history of the Fourth Republic and would continue in that stead when it returned to power.

He said if given the nod to represent the people of Kwesimintim, he would help address the issues of poor road network in the constituency and sanitation. Mr Buckman said in the area of health and education, there was a need for improved infrastructure, as even the CHPS compounds lack basic amenities.

He said schools in the constituency needed support to improve the infrastructure and motivate the managers of schools. “Let me say that the painful part is the growing youth unemployment which has become a major issue, as well as the need for improved security,” he said.

K-Klass Agenda

Mr Buckman said his message was to bring the Kwesimintsim Constituency to attention through a non-partisan united effort, adding that “our message is hinged on K-Klass Agenda, which are job creation, unearthing talents, cooperative credit union, improving sanitation and healthcare.