We await Speaker’s response before engaging with vetting chaos committee — Minority

Daily Graphic Politics Feb - 11 - 2025 , 09:57 1 minute read

The Minority in Parliament has clarified that their decision to boycott the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the January 30 chaos at the Appointments Committee is not a refusal to cooperate, but rather a strategic move to ensure the integrity of the process.

In a memo dated February 10, Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, explained that the Minority Caucus was awaiting the Speaker of Parliament's response to their memorandum before proceeding.

The memo emphasised that the Minority's concerns about the committee's chairman, Emmanuel Bedzrah, must be addressed to ensure the credibility of the investigation.

"Pursuant to this, and given the significance of the issues raised, the Minority Caucus considers it prudent to await the Speaker's response before taking any further steps in relation to the committee's work," the memo read.

The Minority has accused Mr Bedzrah of being biased, prejudicial and engaging in conflict of interest, which could undermine the committee's work. They have called for his removal and a reconstitution of the committee to ensure impartiality.

Mr Afenyo-Markin's memo reassured that the Minority was committed to engaging with the committee, but only after their concerns were addressed.

"We trust that the Speaker will address these concerns in a manner that upholds the integrity of the committee's work and the broader interests of Parliament," the memo stated.