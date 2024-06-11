Featured

Vote for change on December 7 — Mahama

Albert K. Salia Politics Jun - 11 - 2024 , 09:54

The 2024 flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has stated that this year’s general election is an election for change to reset Ghana’s narrative and effect a course correction from the country’s disastrous trajectory.

He said the election was like no other as it was an election between Ghana and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration. He was speaking on his maiden JohnMahamaLIVE sessions last Sunday.

The live digital session ‘Mahama Conversations’, will be a platform to engage Ghanaians for him to share his thoughts, plans and views. He will listen to concerns and discuss the issues that matter most to the people.

Change

Mr Mahama said the change at the polls on December 7, 2024, was ordained by God. “That change will put Ghana back on a path of progress and prosperity, enabling us to build the Ghana we want and create well-paying jobs for the youth through the 24-hour economy initiative and many other novel policies to be unveiled in the NDC manifesto.

“This change will also see the most far-reaching and detailed investigation of the many allegations of corruption and scandals levelled against public officials and their families and friends. This change will help to abort this administration's plan to impose a pliant Vice- President to cover up for them, thereby escaping the searing scrutiny of accountability,” he stated.

He said after a thorough and unbiased assessment, collapsed banks and financial institutions shall be restored. “We will provide decent and well-paying jobs through my 24-hour economy initiative,” he stated.

Accountability

Mr Mahama said his policy of accountability would not be reserved only for this administration's appointees but also be available to sanction persons in his administration who engage in similar conduct.

“The same anti-corruption strategies and instruments I shall deploy to measure and punish the NPP government will also apply to my appointees,” he stated. He gave the assurance that working with Ghanaian and international anti-corruption partners, “we shall do all that is humanly possible to retrieve such wrongly appropriated wealth.”

Mop-up

On the decision of the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct a mop-up voter registration exercise from August 1 to August 3, 2024, former President Mahama urged the EC to prevent voter suppression by extending the mop-up exercise beyond its district offices to include all hard-to-reach areas.

“However, let me assure you that no matter the challenges or artificial mountains and obstacles they erect in your paths to prevent you from exercising your franchise, my victory in the polls shall be your victory. It shall be a victory for all the suffering Ghanaians,” he stated.

Mr Mahama urged the electorate to exercise their franchise by voting for him on December 7 and for the NDC parliamentary aspirants in their constituencies. “As your selfless, truthful, experienced and visionary leader, I need your vote to reset Ghana. I assure you I will work with you to build a country of shared growth and prosperity,” he said.