Essikado-Ketan will remain our safe seat — Charles Bissue

Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu Politics Jun - 11 - 2024 , 09:57

The Essikado-Ketan parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Bissue has stated that the constituency will remain a safe seat for the party.

He described the December 2024 general election as crucial and expressed the determination of the party to democratically ensure victory for the party at all levels.

Speaking in an interview after interacting with traders, Mr Bissue said the transformative agenda spearheaded by the former Member of Parliament, Joe Ghartey over the past two decades would be sustained.

Development

“The important thing is to ensure that progress is continued and I am determined to protect his legacy and do more through strategic partnerships and engagement with private sector actors, development agencies and most importantly, with the support of constituents,” he said.

Mr Bissue said the constituency had a huge potential to ensure job creation, harness social and commercial activities, manufacturing and value addition.

“For us in Essikado-Ketan, we see enormous possibilities for investment in areas of industrial development, real estate, education and vocation training, and agriculture, which could propel growth and development,” he said.

The Ghanaian voter, he said, had become wiser and more sophisticated, hence the need to propagate messages of inclusiveness and participatory governance to propel sustainable development.



The 2024 elections

The aspirant said retaining the seat for the NPP in the upcoming election was non-negotiable. “I am convinced of retaining the seat. Let not the opposition be deceived that they stand a chance to win the Essikado-Ketan seat mainly because they managed to close up the margins in 2020,” he stated.

“We know exactly what happened in the last election and we can say that we will redeem those margins and widen it in favour of the NPP come December 2024 in both presidential and parliamentary elections,” he said.