Next article: We'll not allow peace, stability of nation to be compromised by ambitious presidential aspirants - Akufo-Addo

Kyerematen courts students support

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Politics Jun - 11 - 2024 , 09:02

The Founder and Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, has asked students to rally behind him to win this year's presidential election.

Advertisement

He gave the assurance that his presidency would come out with pragmatic policies and programmes to address the problem of graduate unemployment.

Addressing students of the Koforidua Technical University (KTU) at the school's premises in Koforidua last Monday, he described as unfortunate the current situation where parents paid so much for their children’s education at the tertiary level only to become unemployed after graduation.

Mr Kyerematen said both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had over 32 years woefully failed to address challenges facing the country, especially graduate unemployment.

He said the two political parties mismanaged the economy after they sought financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with all the attendant challenges. "Alan will be coming out with policies and programmes to help address graduate unemployment and this is why you should vote for me to become President come January 2025", Mr Kyerematen told the students to thunderous applause.

Unemployment

Mr Kyerematen said since he realised the unemployment situation in the country, especially concerning graduates, when he was a minister, he set up 67 business resource centres throughout the country.

Students of Koforidua Technical University

Such centres, he stated, were to assist or guide the unemployed to be on their own to generate income for themselves and their dependents. He said the unemployed youth would only present a business plan to the centre to be examined, guided and supported to operate businesses of their choice and that would be what he would do as President.

Mr Kyerematen urged the students to reject the NPP and NDC during the December 7 polls since the two parties had brought dumsor which affected many Ghanaians including business people in the country.

Writer's email: [email protected]