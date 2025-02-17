Volta NDC Youth Wing supports Dr Asiamah’s appointment as Governor of BoG

The Volta Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described as baseless the criticism by of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of the appointment of Dr Johnson Asiamah as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

It said the recent press conference held by the NPP to denigrate Dr Asiamah’s appointment exposed the party’s position of envy for the appointment.

The NDC Regional Youth Organiser, Mathias Alagbo Kabila, said in an interview in Ho that the youth wing was in full support of Dr Asiamah as the Governor of BoG and called on the public to reject the unfounded allegations levelled against Dr Asiamah by the NPP.

“Having previously witnessed similar attacks on other prominent appointees, we are resolute in our stance to reject the divisive and retrogressive stance of the NPP,” he added.

Mr Kabila said the nation needed to focus on development issues and the strengthening of key institutions in its critical time now and not baseless smear campaigns against perceived political opponents.

He said Dr Asiamah’s credentials were crucial in restoring confidence in the financial sector and there were clear indications he would rise above the unwarranted attacks by the NPP to serve the nation with distinction.

Mr Kabila said the NPP, which ruined the economy for eight years, should rather commend President John Dramani Mahama for appointing a seasoned and principled professional to restore the past glory of BoG.

“We urge Dr Asiamah to remain resolute in his mission and to make Ghana proud by lifting up BoG to greater heights,” he added.