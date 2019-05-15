Veep urges Muslims, Christians to sustain ties

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said Ghana is one of the few countries in the world where Muslims and Christians interact and do business freely without resorting to violence.
He has, therefore, called for the sustenance of the positive development to push the nation forward.
He said in response to the support Muslims offer the NPP government, it had established the Ministry of Inner Cities and Zongo Development and the Zongo funds to ensure the rapid socio-economic development of the over 1,080 Zongo communities in the country.
The Vice-President was addressing a large number of Muslims at separate functions at Akyem Oda, Akyem Ofoase and Nkawkaw last Sunday when he worshipped with them as part of his nationwide Ramadan tour of Muslim communities.
Dr Bawumia was accompanied by many dignitaries, including the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Inner Cities and Zongo Development, Sheik Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, a Minister of State at the Presidency, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface, the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, the Member of Parliament for Oda, Mr William Agyapong Quaittoo, some municipal and district chief executives as well as regional and constituency executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Peace and harmony
Dr Bawumia stressed that since January 2017 the government had recruited 350,000 people into the public service.
He said the recruitment was part of the positive measures adopted by the government to reduce the unemployment problem facing the youth in the country.
The Vice President also said the implementation of the nationwide free Senior High School (SHS) education which would offer affordable and quality education to all Ghanaian children of schoolage to reduce the financial burden of parents.
1D1F
Dr Bawumia said by the end of this year, as many as 180 industries under the One district One factory programme would be functional to absorb a large number of unemployed youth and also improve the local economies.
He expressed concern about the poor roads in the country, especially those in the Eastern Region, and promised that they would soon be tackled to bring lasting relief to the people.
Dr Bawumia donated GH¢2,000 each to the Muslim Chiefs, the Imams and GH¢1,000 to Muslim women, GH¢1000 for the development of the central Mosque, as well as 25 bags of sugar to the entire Muslims at Oda for their Ramadan festival.
Astro turf
Dr Abdul-Hamid, said contract for the construction of an astro turf football field at Oda Zongo had been terminated and re-awarded to a new contractor to ensure quality work.
The Chief of Oda Zongo, Alhaji Sulemana Adamu, said the Vice-President’s two previous visits had benefited them by way of classroom blocks for the Islamic Junior High School and kindergarten and two modern toilets.