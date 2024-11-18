The Speaker under siege - Test of Ghana’s democracy

Nana Adu Gyamfi Politics Nov - 18 - 2024 , 09:57

Recent events in Ghana’s political landscape have laid bare a troubling reality: the Speaker of Parliament, a key pillar of our democratic architecture, is under attack for standing firm against the Executive and Judiciary on critical constitutional matters, particularly the issue of parliamentary seat vacations.

At the heart of the controversy lies the Speaker’s principled stance on the interpretation and application of the Constitution. This has ruffled feathers, especially within the Executive, whose dominance over the Judiciary appears to be manifesting in decisions that some argue undermine the independence of Parliament.

Advertisement

The issue came to the fore following disputes over whether certain parliamentary seats should be declared vacant. The Speaker, in exercising his authority, has sought to protect the sanctity of Parliament as a co-equal branch of government.

His position reflects a broader understanding that democracy thrives on checks and balances, not subservience. However, this stance has drawn fierce criticism and what seems to be a coordinated attempt to undermine his credibility.

Broader implications

This attack on the Speaker is not just a personal affront but a direct challenge to Ghana’s democratic principles. The separation of powers is a cornerstone of any democracy.

Parliament, as the representative voice of the people, must operate independently of the Executive and Judiciary.

Yet, the recent actions of these branches suggest a troubling attempt to erode this independence.

For instance, the Judiciary’s interpretation of parliamentary procedures has raised concerns about judicial overreach.

By interfering in matters traditionally within the purview of Parliament, the Judiciary risks setting a dangerous precedent where parliamentary autonomy is subordinated to external influences.

The Executive, on the other hand, appears to be leveraging its power to discredit the Speaker, possibly because his decisions do not align with its political interests.

Also, the Executive has through its surrogates stifled the passage of the LGBTQ+ Bill which has been held hostage by the combined efforts of the Executive and the Judiciary.

This raises fundamental questions: Is the Speaker being targeted because he refuses to toe the line of the Executive? Are these attacks an attempt to centralise power and stifle dissent within the corridors of government?

Test of Leadership

In the face of these challenges, the Speaker’s resolve has been commendable. By standing firm, he has become a symbol of resistance against the encroachment of executive and judicial overreach.

However, the attacks against him also highlight the fragility of our democratic institutions when subjected to undue pressure from those who should be their guardians.

It is not lost on Ghanaians that the Speaker’s health has been weaponised in this political battle.

Efforts to tarnish his image through selective scrutiny of his medical expenses, while similar information about other high-ranking officials remains undisclosed, are both unethical and indicative of a deeper agenda.

This selective accountability erodes public trust in the very institutions meant to safeguard democracy.

What’s at stake?

The ongoing attempts to undermine the Speaker are about more than just one individual—they represent a struggle for the soul of Ghana’s democracy. If the Speaker is silenced, Parliament’s ability to act as a check on the other branches of government will be severely compromised.

This is not just a political tussle; it is a defining moment for our nation’s commitment to the principles of democracy, accountability and fairness.

Call to action

Ghanaians must not stand idly by as the integrity of our democratic institutions is called into question. Civil society, the media and ordinary citizens must demand accountability and transparency from all branches of government.

Advertisement

The Speaker’s position should not be subjected to partisan attacks but respected as an essential component of our democracy.

In this critical moment, we must remember that democracy is not just about elections—it is about ensuring that power is exercised in a manner that reflects the will and interests of the people.

The independence of Parliament, the rule of law, and the balance of power must be safeguarded at all costs.

Ghana’s democracy is being tested. How we respond will determine whether we emerge stronger or allow the foundations of our governance to crumble.

Advertisement

The Speaker’s fight is not just his—it is a fight for every Ghanaian who believes in the promise of a fair and just society.

The writer is a development consultant