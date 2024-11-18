Next article: The Speaker under siege - Test of Ghana’s democracy

VIDEO: Alan Kyerematen challenges Kufuor’s endorsement of Dr. Bawumia

GraphicOnline Politics Nov - 18 - 2024 , 15:20

The founder and leader of the Movement for Change (M4C), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has dismissed former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s public endorsement of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the ideal leader for Ghana.

Mr. Kyerematen’s remarks came during an interview Oyerepa TV on Monday, following the former president’s assertion that Dr. Bawumia’s leadership would help Ghana overcome its current challenges.

In his address on Sunday, Mr. Kufuor praised Dr. Bawumia’s leadership and technical expertise, describing him as the candidate capable of transforming Ghana’s economic and infrastructural landscape. Citing Dr. Bawumia’s achievements in digitalisation and plans to train one million youth in digital skills, the former president highlighted these as examples of forward-thinking leadership.

“This is the kind of leadership Ghana needs,” Mr. Kufuor said, adding that the Vice President’s efforts in digital innovation and railway infrastructure development are game-changers for Ghana’s future.

However, Alan Kyerematen strongly opposed these sentiments, questioning Dr. Bawumia’s qualifications and impact prior to his political career.

“What has Bawumia done? What was he doing before he was brought into politics?” Mr. Kyerematen asked, suggesting that Mr. Kufuor’s remarks lacked substance. “President Kufuor knows very well that what he said about Bawumia is not true. He should listen or someone watching should inform him.”

Criticism of Kufuor’s endorsement

Mr. Kyerematen further argued that Mr. Kufuor’s endorsement could tarnish his legacy, claiming it has attracted public criticism. “What ex-President Kufuor did would create a blot on his political career. See how people are insulting him,” he added.

The sharp disagreement between the two prominent political figures comes amid heightened political activity ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Watch the video below;

Bawumia’s vision praised

In his endorsement, Mr. Kufuor commended Dr. Bawumia’s initiatives as transformative. From digitalising public services to proposing a railway network to connect key regions and industrial hubs, Mr. Kufuor described these policies as essential to reducing unemployment, lowering transportation costs, and spurring industrial growth.

“Dr. Bawumia is not only a leader of ideas but one who fosters inclusivity and national cohesion,” Mr. Kufuor noted, emphasizing his confidence in the Vice President’s ability to steer Ghana toward economic progress.