Take branch elections seriously - Ofosu Ampofo urges NDC members

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has called on the rank and file of the party to take the branch elections seriously.
According to him, the road towards Election 2024 had just begun, stressing that the branch elections were pivotal in ensuring victory for the party.
In an interview with the Daily Graphic yesterday, Mr Ofosu Ampofo explained that due to the crucial role of branch executives, the party decided not to rush the process through because the party wanted to achieve maximum effect in the 2024 polls.
Exercise
The national chairman said the party started the process with retreats in all the 16 regions and followed up with outreach programmes, as well as visiting polling stations to assess the situation on the ground.
He said the party would monitor the process to ensure fairness at all levels.
Mr Ofosu Ampofo said for instance that the forms were going to be made available at all levels of the party through to the national level to ensure that no aspirant was denied the nomination forms.
Unity
Mr Ofosu Ampofo said the branch elections should not be the basis of any rancour but rather a means to create cohesiveness and unity.
He explained that cohesiveness and unity were key to the success of the party in recapturing power.
He, therefore, called on NDC members to hit the ground running in unity of purpose to restore the Ghanaian dignity, good governance and put in place pro-poor policies to alleviate the difficulties.
On the date for the election of flag bearer for the 2024 election, Mr Ofosu Ampofo said no date had been fixed, explaining that it would be the duty of the new national executive to decide on the date.
Background
The NDC last Tuesday outlined its calendar of activities to elect its branch to national executive members.
While the party has fixed June 15 to July this year for the branch elections, the ward elections will take place in August this year, with the constituency elections taking place in September 2022.
The party will hold its regional conference in October 2022 to elect its regional executive members, while that of national executive members will be held in November 2022.
It also decided on the regulations and modalities for branch elections.
It said as part of the regulations for the branch elections, nominations shall open upon an official publication or announcement by the general secretary seven clear days before the start of the election.