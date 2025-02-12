Suame Magazine fire: NPP MPs sympathise with victims

Emmanuel Baah Politics Feb - 12 - 2025

Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) within the Ashanti Region have come together to support victims of the recent fire outbreak at the Suame Magazine, a major industrial and commercial hub in the city.

The fire destroyed several businesses that resulted in the loss of livelihoods and significant economic setbacks for traders and artisans in the enclave.

The NPP MPs, led by the MP for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, visited the affected area where they expressed sympathies and called for support and solutions to prevent future occurrences.

The other MPs are John Darko, MP for Suame; Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, MP for Manhyia South; Vincent Assafuah, MP for Tafo and Mike Aidoo, MP for Oforikrom.

During an interaction with the victims, the MPs called for periodic public education on fire safety, strict enforcement of fire prevention measures and enhanced fire response infrastructure, including the provision of more fire hydrants and improved accessibility for fire services in major trading centres.



They pledged to collaborate with stakeholders to develop policies to promote sustainable urban development, economic growth and improved living conditions for the people of Kumasi.

Speaking to the media, Mr Asenso-Boakye emphasised the need for proactive measures to safeguard lives and properties.

“The recent fires at the Suame Magazine are a wake-up call for all of us.

As representatives of the people, we are committed to working with the relevant authorities to ensure that such incidents do not reoccur.

“Fire safety education and strict enforcement of regulations must be prioritised to protect businesses and livelihoods,” he stated.