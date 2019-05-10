Stop harassing Ofosu Ampofo - John Mahama to police

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, has asked the Police Service to stop harassing the party’s chairman, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, in reference to an invitation extended to the Chairman to explain himself regarding allegations levelled against him.
Expressing his disagreement following the invitation by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service for Mr Ampofo to report himself as part of an investigation into recent fire outbreaks and kidnapping in many parts of the country, he said the recent allegation was a sign of desperation from the government.
“Indeed, it is a sign of desperation that the Chairman of our party is constantly being harassed by the Police Authority,” Mr Mahama told a gathering at Jamestown in Accra on Wednesday, as part of his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region to seek re-election in 2020.
Background
On Wednesday, the CID summoned Mr Ampofo over fresh allegations that he might be connected to recent kidnapping cases as well as market fires being recorded in some parts of the country.
According to the CID letter issued, some persons picked up for interrogation and investigation had mentioned the NDC’s national chairman’s name as part of a grand scheme designed to cause fear and panic in the country.
Mr Ampofo is already standing trial for conspiracy to assault a public officer and conspiracy to cause harm after he was secretly recorded allegedly outlining plans to cause mayhem.
While the trial is ongoing, the police have invited him, explaining that he has been linked to recent kidnappings and fire outbreaks.
Dissatisfaction
Linking the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the latest invitation by the CID, the former President said no amount of harassment of "our National Chairman will save the NPP from defeat."
He warned the governing party that they might be setting a bad example should the party continue to target personalities in the NDC.
“They should remember that in everything they do, they are setting a precedent. You cannot take any frivolous and vexatious investigation and be inviting the National Chairman of the biggest opposition party every day to the CID headquarters on very useless allegations,” Mr Mahama said.
He said one of the reasons why the NPP was targetting NDC officials was because the party had failed to deliver on its promises to Ghanaians.
“We are advising the NPP if you deliver on your promises, the people of Ghana will look favourably at you. If you have failed, don’t (out of your desperation) decide to harass our party officials. Whatever you do, you cannot escape the judgment of the people”, he said.