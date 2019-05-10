Police hunt for killers of NDC constituency chair in Upper West

The police in the Upper West Region are on the hunt for some rogue elements who shot and killed the constituency chairman of the National Democratic Congress for Daffiama/Bussie/Issa on Wednesday night.
Richard Bayiiiella Poulabong, 45, was shot from close range in his Mercedes Benz car with registration number GN 3366 Y at about 11 p.m. when he was returning to his Wa residence from a funeral at Kojokperi on the Wa-Tumu trunk road.
The driver of the vehicle, Desmond Atingani, was also critically wounded by gun shots and was on admission at the Wa Government Hospital as of press time yesterday.
Mr Atingani, known to be a close associate of the late Poulabong for many years, was said to have attempted to flee the scene of the attack before he was also shot, causing him to crash the car.
3 escape unhurt
The Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, who confirmed the incident, said three other occupants of the vehicle escaped unhurt.
Inspector Boateng said the incident occurred when the five were returning from the funeral at a spot between Jang and Sagu, about 15 kilometres from Wa.
He said the body of the late Poulabong, affectionately called Chairman Water in political circles, had been deposited at the Wa Government Hospital pending autopsy.
According to him, no arrest had been made as of yesterday, but the police were still looking for clues to track down the killers.