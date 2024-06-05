Speak out when things go wrong - Kyerematen urges Clergy

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Politics Jun - 05 - 2024 , 09:41

The founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, has called on the Clergy to speak out against things going wrong in the administration of the country.

Advertisement

He said it was always in the interest of the country when men of God, apart from voting for a person of their choice, spoke out when the country was not on the right path. Mr Kyerematen, who was on a day’s campaign tour of Koforidua, made the call when he met the Clergy from various churches at Koforidua last Monday.

The men of God were drawn from the Anglican Church, Reigning Power Gospel International Church, Power Tabernacle Calvary Worship Centre, Living Lessons Ministry, Restoration Family Church and Calvary Redemption Global Ministry.

He also visited the residence of the Eastern Regional Chief Imam at Koforidua Zango where members of the Council of Muslim Chiefs and Imams had gathered to welcome Mr Kyerematen.

Good choice

Mr Kyerematen urged the Clergy to make a good choice by voting for him at the December 7 polls to become the next president, come January 2025. He told the clergymen that getting the best person to become the president was not by chance but rather by choice.

The clergy in Koforidua

"The future of Ghana will not be determined by chance but rather by choice that the people will make to get the best person to become president and I hope you will make a good choice by supporting me to win the presidential race," Mr Kyerematen told the clergymen.

Vision man

He said what the country needed now was a man of vision, competence, an action-driven person but not political party manifestos for development which were usually stopped or halted when the ruling party exited power.

In that respect, he said would be initiating a policy on development plan for the country if elected. Mr Kyerematen, who promised to involve clergymen and traditional rulers in the administration of the country if elected as president, explained that their involvement was very crucial to the development of the country as well as addressing the country's challenges.

The Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese of the Anglican Church, Rt Rev. Felix Annancy, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said as men of God they would listen attentively to politicians to know their vision to enable them to support the one of they choose.

"We will make up our minds to take a decision for the direction in which we want our country to be governed and we can only do that after listening to the political leaders to know their plans and visions for the country which needs to be transformed," Rt Rev. Annancy stated.

Market women

Mr Kyerematen later interacted with market women from the Koforidua Central Market, Agartha Market, Juaben Serwaa Market and drivers at the Koforidua taxi rank. He assured the market women of rebuilding the Koforidua Central Market equipped with the necessary facilities such as a bank.

The bank, he said, would provide soft loans with the lowest interest rates to the women to boost their trading activities.

Writer's email: [email protected]