NPP-USA Chapter honours Napaga Sulemana

Daily Graphic Politics Jun - 05 - 2024 , 09:49

The National Coordinator of Special Development Initiatives (SDI) at the Office of the President, Napaga Tia Sulemana, has been honoured by the United States (US) Chapter of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for playing a key role in the party’s activities.

She was presented with a shield in acknowledgement of her contribution to the branch's growth. It read: “In appreciation of your exceptional and outstanding role and contribution to NPP-USA over the years."

She received the honour at the 30th anniversary celebration of the NPP in Virginia, US. The event was used to raise funds for the 2024 election campaign. The event was on the theme: “30 Years of political dedication and sacrifice: Honouring our heroes, preserving our legacy, securing our future through victory”.

Attendees

Present at the event were bigwigs of the party led by the Vice-President and flag bearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Ghana’s Ambassador to the USA, Hajia Alima Mahama.

Others were the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, and a former General-Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong. The NPP-US Chapter President, Obaa Yaa Amponsah, said the award was in recognition of Ms Sulemana’s commendable support and dedication to the course of the party in Ghana and the diaspora.

Appreciation

For her part, Ms Sulemana expressed appreciation to the leadership and the entire US chapter of the party for the honour done her.