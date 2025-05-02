Previous article: Minority leader calls for end to political retaliation in Ghana

Savelugu MP raises concerns over free sanitary pads initiative

Daily Graphic Politics May - 02 - 2025 , 09:57 1 minute read

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Savelugu in the North Region, Hajia Fatahiya Abdul Aziz, has raised concerns about the Free Sanitary Pads initiative launched by President John Dramani Mahama.

While applauding the noble intentions behind the policy, she warned that poor implementation could lead to "bitter disappointment".

"Good intentions, without careful execution, often pave the way to bitter disappointment," Hajia Fatahiya said in an article.

Approach

The Savelugu legislator, who is also the Deputy Ranking Member on the Gender, Children and Social Welfare Committee of Parliament, proposed a targeted approach, starting with the five northern regions (Northern, Upper East, Upper West and Savannah regions) which are mostly deprived and poverty-stricken, and improving hygiene facilities in schools.

Suggestions

The NPP MP highlighted several challenges, including a funding gap, geographic inequity, and infrastructure deficiencies.

"Is this a genuine intervention or a political gimmick dressed in the cloth of compassion?" she questioned. Hajia Fatahiya suggested local production of sanitary pads, tax exemptions, and data-backed strategies to target vulnerable girls.

She also recommended improving school infrastructure, investing in gender-friendly toilets, and dedicating one per cent of VAT revenue to menstrual health.

The MP urged President Mahama to ensure a detailed implementation plan, pilot phases in northern regions, and civil society participation.

"Our girls deserve more than promises – they deserve dignity," she emphasised.