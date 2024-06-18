Next article: Ablakwa's “Hands Off Our Hotels” demo kicks off in Accra

Road to Election 2024: Can NDC hold on to Tain, Banda?

Michael Quaye Politics Jun - 18 - 2024 , 09:58

Seen as a swing constituency since acquiring its current name, the Tain Constituency in the Bono Region has contributed its fair share to shaping the local political landscape.

As one of the 12 constituencies of the Bono Region, whose parliamentary seats are equally split between the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Tain gained national political prominence in 2008 when the lot to decide the Presidential election in that year fell on the constituency.

That Tain Constituency episode marked a historic moment in Ghana’s democratic experiment, as the constituency needed to cast a delayed presidential ballot to wrap up the polls of that year.

With the then-governing NPP showing disinterest at that stage, given the weight of the task to overturn the scale of electoral fortunes, Tain entered local political folklore for its decisive role that brought Prof. John Evans Atta Mills and the NDC back to power in 2009.

Today, the NDC’s Adama Sulemana occupies the parliamentary seat of the Tain Constituency after defeating and dethroning Gabriel Osei of the NPP in the 2020 polls.

NDC dominance

The NDC has dominated the political power struggle of the area, capturing the seat six times (1992, 1996, 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2020), including when it was called Wenchi West, with the NPP holding it for the other two terms (2004 and 2016).

John Dramani Mahama — NDC flag bearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia — NPP flag bearer

The NDC’s near stranglehold on the constituency may well have some explanation. It used to be the parliamentary seat of the party’s National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, when it used to be Wenchi West Constituency, for three straight terms spanning 1993 to 2004 before he quit the legislature to pursue other political endeavours.