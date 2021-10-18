Redeem your image in 2024 elections – Mahama tells EC

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the Electoral Commission(EC) to work towards redeeming its image in the upcoming 2024 General elections.
Mr Mahama said the 2020 General elections under the watch of the EC has been the worst polls in Ghana’s history.
"They have conducted one of the worst elections and I am saying that I don’t have the power to remove them and so it’s like they will be the EC commissioners for 2024 elections. They should use 2024 to redeem themselves”.
Speaking on Global FM in Ho the capital of the Volta Region, during his thank-you tour to the region, the former president said “Eight people have been shot in the process and you say that is the best election. We have had elections, over and over again. People go through the process, we don’t have people killed during an election process. So that is not acceptable”
He added that the EC commissioner has a mindset, “If you have an EC commissioner who, if you noticed what happened at Ayawaso West Wuagon and people were shot and wounded, and I looked at her at the Emile Short Commission. They asked her about violence in the elections and she said they didn’t see any voice”
“You have an EC Commissioner who says that the NDC is an existential threat to Ghana’s democracy. And yet the EC Commissioner is still on the commission and making decisions in respect of fair elections. It just shows the kind of EC we have. They should not go praising themselves”, he said.
The former president also said the deployment of military personnel to the various collation centres forced some electoral officers to pronounced adulterated results.
Mr Mahama said the 2020 General Elections was not transparent, as claimed by the Electoral Commission and the government.
He further stated that there is hope for the NDC to win the 2024 elections.
For a party that went from four-point something million votes to almost 6.3 million votes how can you say there is no hope. There is definitely hope. But for a lot of scheming that took place, the NDC would have won the 2020 elections”.
