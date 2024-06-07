PRM unveils Anokye Frimpong as flag bearer

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Politics Jun - 07 - 2024 , 09:43

The People's Redemption Movement (PRM) has unveiled Yaw Anokye Frimpong as the party's flag bearer for this year's general election.

Mr Anokye Frimpong, a lawyer and historian, was confirmed as the PRM's presidential candidate of the new party at a short ceremony held at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra, last Thursday.

The acting General Secretary, Edward Adade, said the appointment of Mr Anokye Frimpong as the flag bearer was based on very thoughtful deliberation by the National Executive Committee of the party to select someone who represented the ideals of the party.

He was joined by the Chief of Nkroful, Nana Kwasi Kutuwa V; Secretary of Axim Union in the United Kingdom, Ralph Amissah, and Pastor Kojo Polley, who represented the National Chairman of the PRM, John Appiah.

He said the party was prepared to wrest power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and therefore, it should not be underestimated "On our preparedness for the 2024 general election, let no one underestimate our capacity and capability to cause a major upset in the nation's politics, now and beyond.

We have been on the grounds, especially in our strongholds, of the new vanguard movement to recapture the strongholds of Nkrumah's old CPP, which we lost to parties such as the NDC and the NPP since the dawn of the Fourth Republic," he said.



Addressing journalists following his unveiling as the flag bearer, Mr Anokye Frimpong said many Ghanaians had lost hope in the two main political parties which had disappointed the nation since the inception of the Fourth Republic.

He said the future of the country would depend on the choice of Ghanaians at the December 7 polls as they elect a new leader for the country, and as such he urged Ghanaians to vote for him to bring the needed transformation that had long been denied Ghanaians by the NPP and NDC.

He noted that this year's election would not be "the Electoral Commission (EC) which would always be suspected of colluding with the party in power. It will not be a history of the Supreme Court having to decide on whether or not the election was fair.

It will not be the history of people stealing ballot boxes, fighting, soldiers and police shooting others. But it will be the story, the unsuspecting and unbelievable story of a change of the minds of Ghanaians, the change of the hearts of Ghanaians".

For his policies to be bring about transformation, he said his presidential bid would be based on three sectors "agriculture, mining, changes in the educational sector, industrialisation and constitutional reforms".

He said he would invest heavily in agriculture to curtail the importation of food from other countries, adding that his government would industrialise by "spearheading a competitive, innovative manufacturing system for this country to be able to pay for all the imports".

Again, he said he would introduce a new mineral policy which would revive the "State Gold Mining Corporation that will convert every mineral land into what the State would begin doing through underground mining to save our environment".

He said there would be a social policy to establish quality health facilities across the country, and bar government officials from travelling abroad to seek medical treatment. He added that his tenure would see a reform of the 1992 Constitution which he labelled as an instrument of military dictatorship.

Among key reforms needed in the Constitution, Mr Anokye said, would be the limiting of the appointing powers of the President including the appointment of the EC Chairperson, the Chief Justice and the Inspector General of Police (IGP).