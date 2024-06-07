Tobbin supports BECE candidates in Anyaa Sowutuom

Chris Nunoo Politics Jun - 07 - 2024 , 09:46

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for Anyaa Sowutuom, Emmanuel Tobbin, has presented a cheque for GH¢34,775.00 to support the mock examination of final year Basic Certificate Examination Candidates (BECE) in the constituency.

The cheque was received by the Ga Central Municipal Education Directorate to be used to assist all final year BECE students in all public schools in Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

Presenting the cheque on the premises of the Ga Central Municipal Education Directorate, Mr Tobbin said the gesture was to help the students to prepare adequately for their final exams and also alleviate the financial burden of parents.

He said the leadership of the constituency was ready to support the education of the students and urged them to be focused and do their best to excel in the mock exams. Mr Tobbin said the NPP government was focused on developing more human resources for the country hence the reason he was supporting the students financially to come out successfully in their education.

He, therefore, advised the students to be confident, disciplined and abide by instructions from their teachers. That, he said, would serve as a guide as they moved up the educational ladder.

Appreciation

The Ga Central Municipal Education Director, Adiza Tarsah, thanked Mr Tobbin for the intervention which, she said, would ensure that all the registered 1,500 candidates from public schools in the municipality were well prepared for their mock examination.

She said it was important the candidates practicsed the new curricular prior to the main exam and gave the assurance that her outfit would ensure the funds were used for the intended purpose.

For his part, the Ga Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ambrose Edward Tsegah, who witnessed the ceremony, said the NPP under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was very much focused on education and said any gesture that was meant to help improve education would be welcomed.