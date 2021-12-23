Partisan interest of MPs injurious to democracy — PNC

The People’s National Congress (PNC) has said the pursuit of parochial partisan desire by Members of Parliament (MPs) over the interest of the nation is very injurious to the growth of the country’s democracy and the development of the nation as a whole.
It said under no circumstance should a house of about 30 years of existence and a house governed by laws be seen to be playing around its own rules in a shameful manner.
“The party calls on the honourable house to respect its own rules even in their disagreement. The party again wishes to call on the National Peace Council, the National House of Chiefs, the Clergy and the Imams to take interest in this matter and bring them to order,” it said.
Institutions
“We hope the above institutions will also campaign for our Parliamentarians to be relocated back into their various constituencies where offices will be put up for them to give them the opportunity to experience what the constituents are experiencing. This will not only end up developing the constituencies but will also prevent a future wrestling contest since they can now use zoom platform to do their deliberations and meet physically once in a while,” the PNC said in a Christmas message signed by the General Secretary, Ms Janet Asana Nabla.
Regarding the E-Levy, it said it was the party’s considered opinion that the majority would engage with the minority and other stakeholders to arrive at a consensus, adding that the minority must meet the majority half way as it was obvious that given the poor state of the country’s fiscal space a 0.75% or even 1% rate could be considered and should not travel beyond this year’s budget.
On Christmas, the statement said the advent of Jesus Christ made the event a very important occasion and a sacred season.
“The annual celebration of Christ’s birth is a reminder of the fulfilment of the prophecy of the Prophet Isaiah in the Holy Bible of his advent and incarnation as the ‘Prince of Peace’. It is also a moment to rejoice in the miraculous birth of Christ and to rekindle the spirit of good will,” it emphasised.
It said it was the solemn prayer of the PNC that the country would become prosperous in the coming New Year and beyond.