Offinso: NPP vice chairman killed in motor accident

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Oct - 27 - 2023 , 06:38

The First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Offinso South constituency of the Ashanti Region, Dauda Afriyie, has been killed in a road crash.

Afriyie died on Wednesday (Oct 25, 2023) in an accident that involved a motorcycle and a school bus.

He was riding the motorcycle.

Confirming the incident in a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM, the NPP constituency chairman for Offinso South, Salathiel Kwaku Takyi, said Afriyie was riding a motorcycle and was moving from Offinso Old Town to New Town when the incident occurred on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

He said Afriyie reportedly attempted to overtake a vehicle that had slowed down to let a school bus turn at a junction.

Upon overtaking the vehicle, Afriyie collided with the school bus, which was ahead, resulting in his demise.

“Chairman was riding a motorcycle from Old Town to New Town. He overtook a vehicle, slowed down a bit but collided with an oncoming school bus which ran over him,” he said.

"He really served the party for more than 12 years. The party has lost a great personality,” he added.