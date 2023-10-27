Offinso: NPP vice chairman killed in motor accident
The First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Offinso South constituency of the Ashanti Region, Dauda Afriyie, has been killed in a road crash.
Afriyie died on Wednesday (Oct 25, 2023) in an accident that involved a motorcycle and a school bus.
He was riding the motorcycle.
Confirming the incident in a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM, the NPP constituency chairman for Offinso South, Salathiel Kwaku Takyi, said Afriyie was riding a motorcycle and was moving from Offinso Old Town to New Town when the incident occurred on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.
He said Afriyie reportedly attempted to overtake a vehicle that had slowed down to let a school bus turn at a junction.
Upon overtaking the vehicle, Afriyie collided with the school bus, which was ahead, resulting in his demise.
“Chairman was riding a motorcycle from Old Town to New Town. He overtook a vehicle, slowed down a bit but collided with an oncoming school bus which ran over him,” he said.
"He really served the party for more than 12 years. The party has lost a great personality,” he added.