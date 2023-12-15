NDC returns to IPAC

Dec - 15 - 2023

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rejoined the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), which it had boycotted since March 2021, following an intervention by the National Peace Council (NPC).

The National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, announced the decision of the party to rejoin IPAC at a stakeholders meeting on inter-party dialogue organised by the NPC at Peduase in the Eastern Region yesterday.

He, however, said the NDC’s return was based on IPAC maintaining its consensus, whereby decisions would be taken in consideration of all parties in the interest of the country.

“We must work to make sure that IPAC returns to its consensus building ways.

The National Peace Council must ensure that the issues that were blocking our return will be dealt with before the next IPAC meeting,” he said.

Earlier in the programme, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Adukwei Mensa, made an appeal to the NDC to rejoin IPAC, stating that the party’s contribution was invaluable to the democratic process of the country.

“I would like to use this opportunity to invite the leadership of the National Democratic Congress to our IPAC meetings.

We do realise that since 2021, NDC has not been present at our IPAC meetings.

We miss them, we miss their fire.

I extend an olive branch and in the interest of peace of our country.

We invite them to IPAC,” she said.

Grievances

Explaining some of the grievances that led to the boycott, Mr Nketiah accused the EC of changing the IPAC from its consensus building nature to a form of imposition in which the commission’s views and decisions were presented as those taken in consultation with IPAC.

According to him, in such a situation, the NDC had no choice but to disassociate itself from IPAC when its views and concerns were being disregarded.

The NDC National Chairman also accused the Jean Mensa-led EC of taking a posture of not listening to IPAC under the guise of protecting its independence.

He said those who established IPAC knew that the EC was independent but saw it wise to form such an advisory body to enable political parties, civil society organisations to have a stake in the election administration process of the country.

“It is interesting to note that in the past, almost 90 per cent of all electoral reforms came out of suggestions brought out by civil societies and political parties at IPAC,” he said.

Boycott

The NDC in April, 2021, boycotted IPAC, which is an advisory body made up of political parties, that gives non-binding advice to the EC.

“The party declined an invitation by the Electoral Commission (EC) to attend an IPAC meeting to review the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections which was scheduled for yesterday,” the NDC said in statement.

The largest opposition party said it took the decision because of lack of candour, odious duplicity and lack of consensus at the EC, accusing the EC and its leadership of open bias against the party in the 2020 general election.

“Going forward, the party will review its relationship with the Electoral Management body and take appropriate steps to forestall the rigging of any future elections in the country,” the statement said.