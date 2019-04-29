fbpx

NDC, NPP agree on scope of dialogue on disbanding vigilantism in Ghana

BY: Graphic Online
Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Fredie Blay
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have agreed on the scope of the dialogue on disbanding vigilantism in Ghana.

According to the National Peace Council, the two parties have decided on key stakeholders and experts to be involved in the dialogue process.

This was contained in a communique signed by the Chairpersons the two parties, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo (NDC) and Freddie (NPP) and Nana SKB Asante of the National Peace Council (NPC)

It said the dialogue process shall include representatives of Civil Society Organisations, Security agencies and religious bodies.

“After an open and exhaustive deliberation, the parties agreed on the immediate scope of the dialogue. In this regard, the parties agreed to commence a discussion on the elimination of vigilantism with other key stakeholders and experts. These stakeholders shall include representatives of Civil Society organisations, security agencies and religious bodies,” it stated.