NDC, NPP agree on scope of dialogue on disbanding vigilantism in Ghana

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have agreed on the scope of the dialogue on disbanding vigilantism in Ghana
.
Read Also: NPP, NDC differ in approach to disband vigilante groups
This was contained in a communique signed by the Chairpersons the two parties, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo (NDC) and Freddie (NPP) and Nana SKB Asante of the National Peace Council (NPC)
It said the dialogue process shall include representatives of Civil Society Organisations, Security agencies and religious bodies.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
“After an open and exhaustive deliberation, the parties agreed on the immediate scope of the dialogue. In this regard, the parties agreed to commence a discussion on the elimination of vigilantism with other key stakeholders and experts. These stakeholders shall include representatives of Civil Society organisations, security agencies and religious bodies,” it stated.