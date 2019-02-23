NDC members urged to support winner of flagbearer race

The Brong Ahafo (Bono, Bono East and Ahafo) Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ambassador Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo has called on members of the party to rally around whoever will be elected as the flag bearer after the presidential primary
He said voting in the various constituencies in the region was so far successful explaining that there had been no incident of disturbances.
"Let us know that the presidential primary is an internal NDC matter. Our main opponent is the NPP, so let us come together once the exercise is over to win back power in 2020".
A total of 27,853 voters are expected to cast their votes.