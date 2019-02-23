fbpx

NDC members urged to support winner of flagbearer race

BY: Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah
Ambassador Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo
The Brong Ahafo (Bono, Bono East and Ahafo) Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ambassador Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo has called on members of the party to rally around whoever will be elected as the flag bearer after the presidential primary.

He said the economic hardship that had been inflicted on Ghanaians by the ruling NPP demanded that the NDC put its house in order so as to win back power to save the country from its current woes.

Mr Nyamekye-Marfo, who was speaking to Graphic Online about the ongoing presidential primary said members of the party were poised to elect a flag bearer who would be able to wrestle power from the NPP.

He said voting in the various constituencies in the region was so far successful explaining that there had been no incident of disturbances.

Mr Nyamekye-Marfo added that personnel of the Ghana Police Service were having their duties as expected while voters had also been law abiding.

"Let us know that the presidential primary is an internal NDC matter. Our main opponent is the NPP, so let us come together once the exercise is over to win back power in 2020".

The Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions have 209 constituencies with a total of 2,979 branches.

A total of 27,853 voters are expected to cast their votes.

The are made up of nine people from each branch, former MPs and MDCEs and elders of the party.