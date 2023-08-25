See list of new NDC appointments ahead of 2024

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Aug - 25 - 2023 , 11:13

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has made new appointments to key positions to strengthen the party's leadership and effectiveness.

A press release signed by the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, said these new appointments received unanimous approval during the party's National Executive Committee meeting convened on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

The party has appointed three individuals to serve as Vice Chairmen of NDC namely Professor Joshua Alabi, Dr. Samuel Sarpong, and Abdul Rauf Khalid.

According to Mr Kwetey, their inclusion is expected to bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the party's leadership.

The party has also appointed former Minister of Communications, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah as its Director of Elections and IT ahead of the crucial 2024 polls.

Godwin Kudzo Tameklo will now serve as the party's Director of Legal Affairs while Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, the former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, has been appointed to lead the party's Inter-Party and Civil Society Organizations Relations.

This role involves building collaborative relationships with other political parties and civil society groups.