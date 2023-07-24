Alan Kyerematen is most competent to lead NPP – Lambussie MP [UPDATED]

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Jul - 24 - 2023 , 03:56

The NPP Member of Parliament for Lambussie, Bright Bakye Baligi says Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen is the most suitable personality to lead the New Patriotic Party to Election 2024.

To him, Alan has the competence and capability to sway support from Ghanaians than any other aspirant.

Explaining his conviction for Alan’s leadership when he joined his campaign team in the Upper West Region last week, Baligi said, "His vision and practicality made me endorse him as a candidate to lead the party and Ghana at large".

Baligi, who claimed he was a grandson of Dombo, explained that "if there is anyone in the eighth Parliament with traces of Dombo, it must be me [Baligi]. I am a blood family member and a grandson of Dombo but I support Alan. I support Alan because I see competency and practicality in him.

"His vision and practicality made me endorse him as a candidate to lead the party and Ghana at large," he said.

(This article has been corrected and updated to clarify the relationship between Bright Bakye Baligi and S.D. Dombo, founder member of the UP tradition from the Northern People's Party. Our attention has been drawn to the fact that Bright Bakye Baligi's grandfather was also called Dombo, but not same as S.D. Dombo of the UP tradition).