Parliament reschedules presentation of mid-year budget review to July 27

GraphicOnline Politics Jul - 23 - 2023 , 07:29

On Thursday, July 27, 3034, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will deliver the mid-year review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government, along with supplementary estimates for the 2023 Financial Year. This date change comes after the initial announcement of Tuesday, July 25, 2024.

The disclosure regarding the schedule alteration was made by Mr. Habib Iddrisu, the Second Deputy Majority Whip, during his presentation of the Business Statement of the House for the week ending Friday, July 28, in Parliament.

Mr. Iddrisu emphasized that the House has limited time left, with just seven sitting days until adjournment sine die. Consequently, he urged all Committees of the House with referral Bills to accelerate their consideration, bringing them to the House's attention.

Among the Bills mentioned were the Grains Development Authority Bill, 2022, Ghana Industrial Property Office Bill, 2023, Rent Bill, 2023, Budget Bill, 2023, and the National Petroleum Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

To ensure the timely consideration of these Bills and other parliamentary business requiring attention, the Business Committee recommended that daily sittings commence at 1000 hours and be extended.

In the following week, the House expects the presence of four Ministers – Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Lands and Natural Resources, Sanitation and Water Resources, and Roads and Highways – to respond to 26 questions, one of which is urgent and 25 are oral questions.