MMDCEs: Afigya Kwabre North, Weija-Gbawe endorse nominees

Members of the Afigya Kwabre North District Assembly demonstrated unalloyed support for the District Chief Executive, Mr Kwasi Karikari Achamfuor, who was retained by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, with a 100 per cent vote.
The 21 out of the 22-member assembly present gave him their full mandate. One member who was indisposed could not attend the confirmation meeting.
Response
Responding to the overwhelming endorsement, Mr Karikari Achamfuor commended the assembly members for their support and gave an assurance that he would work closely with all of them to push the development agenda of the assembly.
He said with their support, the assembly placed third nationally and first in the Ashanti Region on the last District Assembly Development League and expressed the hope that the momentum for development could be sustained and improved upon in the next four years.
He commended President Akufo-Addo for the trust reposed in him and pledged not to disappointment the people.
The Minister of National Security, Mr Albert Kan Dapaah, who addressed the assembly members before the confirmation, said the work of an assembly member was a selfless one which demanded sacrifices and commitment.
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Kwabre North, Mr Collins Adomako Mensah, appealed to the assembly members and the DCE to work together to develop the district.
A member of the assembly, Mr Isaac K. Akyeampong, appealed to President Akufo-Addo to introduce a policy to support assembly members by paying them salaries from the Consolidated Fund or at least determine a fixed amount to be paid to all assembly members as their gratuity instead of leaving that to the fortunes of the assemblies.
According to him, not all the assemblies were equally endowed although they perform the same services to the nation.
Weija-Gbawa
In a related development, the incumbent Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor, has also been retained by the assembly in an election supervised by the Municipal Office of the Electoral Commission (EC).
The assembly members had by a popular acclamation endorsed Mr Kumor but the EC officials overturned the decision, saying that the assembly members needed to cast their ballot.
After the voting, all the assembly members voted to retain Mr Kumor.
Addressing the gathering, Mr Kumor expressed his appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for re-nominating him for the position of the MCE.
He also thanked the assembly members in the municipality for the trust reposed in him.
The Greater Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, tasked Mr Kumor to carry on with the well-intended programmes and activities of the assembly for the municipality.