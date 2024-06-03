Minority calls for investigation into $200m oil contract to Intesoll Engineering

Gertrude Ankah Politics Jun - 03 - 2024

The Ranking Member on the Energy and Mines Committee of Parliament, John Jinapor has raised issues with a $200 million contract awarded to a subsea oil engineering company by the Jubilee partners.

Jinaport has therefore called for a parliamentary inquiry into the contract.

According to him, the company was awarded the contract without a competitive bidding process.

To Mr Jinapor, awarding such an important contract without competitive bidding raises questions that warrant parliamentary investigation.

“We want to investigate the actual true value of the contract. We also want to investigate the value-for-money issues. We want to investigate the technical and financial competence...

“The other thing we want to look at is why sole sourcing and not competitive bidding. We also want to investigate the technical reports and all the minutes relating to the award of the contracts.

“Finally, why five years? Because this is a time when the contracts are very, very high. And in finance, when financing and contracts are very high, you do not sign for such long periods.

“We would investigate this matter thoroughly, fully and all the agencies and stakeholders will be invited. GNPC will be invited, Petroleum Commission, Ministry of Energy, Tullow, the technical operator, and all those who matter” he stated.