Madina MP wins 2024 outstanding political personality of the Year Award

Gertrude Ankah Politics May - 11 - 2024 , 06:34

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has been adjudged the outstanding political personality of the year award by the National Golden Excellence Awards.

The award, according to the organisers is in recognition of the MP’s numerous contributions to the development of his constituency and the nation at large.

The event took place in Accra on Saturday May 4, 2024.

Mr Sosu who doubles as Deputy Ranking Member of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee has since becoming MP introduced the Madina Job Centre that has impacted over 7000 beneficiaries.

His Health Project also carries out periodic health outreaches as well as providing mechanised boreholes to impact several 1000s of children in his constituency.

Bills sponsored

The MP has also in the past three years sponsored 17 private members bills with 3 of them passing into law and one having a presidential assent.

His initiative in parliament led to abolition of death penalty under the criminal offences Act, Abolition of death penalty under the Armed Forces Laws and criminalizing witchcraft accusations.

Among others, he initiated Bills to provide compensation for persons wrongfully arrested, detained and convicted, Bill to amend the General Legal Council and Legal Education, and Bill to remove taxes on sanitary pads, non-custodial sentences for petty offences, maternity leave extensions and paternity leave introduction, bill for care for children with cancer and tumors .

Other initiatives

Lawyer Sosu has also instituted the Best Teacher Awards for teachers within Madina Constituency, launched the UPSA Best Teacher Award (Human Rights Category), and undertaken various training programs to build capacity of Constituents in modules including Mushroom Farm Training, Graphic Design and Website Development, and Beauty Artistry, among others.

The Madina MP has also introduced the Sosu Health Fund and undertaken numerous medical outreaches and donations to health facilities within the Madina Constituency.

The MP has also launched the Islamic Project to support the development of the Islamic Community and Muslims within the Madina Constituency, and ensured reconstruction of the Baba Yara School Bridge.

It is in light of the above and more that the organisers of the awards named him as the Outstanding Political Personality for the year 2024.

Acknowledging the receipt of the award conferred on him the MP thanked the organisers of the Award or the honour done him.

"I am deeply honoured to be recognised as the Outstanding Political Personality of the Year 2024. This award is testament to the dedication and hard work of not just myself but also to the team and supporters who have stood by me throughout this journey."

"I am even more fortified to fight until all the legislative interventions aimed at protection of the vulnerable in MADINA and Ghana see the light of day, whether in this Parliament or the future Parliament.

"I am committed to serving with integrity, empathy, and an unwavering dedication to the principles of justice for all and injustice to none.

"Let us continue to work together, across party lines and ideologies, to build a brighter and more inclusive tomorrow for All. Thank you once again for this honour. Let's keep pushing forward together," the MP noted.

He pointed out that in a world where politics can sometimes be divisive, saying that "I believe in the power of unity and collaboration. Together, we have achieved milestones, overcome challenges, and worked towards a better future for Madina, Ghana, and beyond.