LPG, PNP condemn parliamentary violence - Call for transparency in investigations

Benjamin Xornam Glover Politics Feb - 05 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) and the People's National Party (PNP) have condemned the recent violent altercation among Members of Parliament (MPs) during the vetting of ministerial nominees last Thursday.

The General Secretary of the LPG, Jerry Owusu Appauh, in a statement, condemned the acts of violence while the National Youth Organiser of PNP, Muniru Mohammed, on behalf of the party’s youth wing, told the Daily Graphic that such behaviour was not only unbecoming of the legislators but also sets a detrimental example for the youth of the country.

LPG

"We condemn the acts of violence, misconduct and any behaviour that undermines the integrity of our democratic institutions and the trust of the Ghanaian people," it said.

The LPG emphasised that leaders must lead by example, prioritising the service of the people, protection of their interests and the development and progress of the nation and noted that any deviation from this sacred duty must be met with swift and impartial consequences.

The party acknowledged the steps taken by the Speaker of Parliament for the establishment of a committee to investigate the matter.

However, it urged the committee to ensure transparency, fairness and urgency in their investigations,” adding that “Justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done."

The LPG called on stakeholders, including the media and civil society, to remain vigilant and ensure the investigative process is unbiased and uninfluenced by external forces.

It emphasised the critical role of the media in holding leaders accountable and bringing truth to light.

"We encourage all Ghanaians to remain calm and trust in the processes of our democratic institutions," it added.

The LPG reaffirmed its commitment to promoting good governance, accountability and the rule of law, standing in solidarity with the victims of the incident and dedicated to building a better future for Ghana.

PNP

The PNP National Youth Organiser, Mr Mohammed, for his part, emphasised that the Parliamentarians should exemplify decorum, integrity and constructive dialogue, especially as future leaders of the country look up to them for guidance.

He commended the Speaker's decision for setting up a committee to investigate the incident, stressing that it underscored the importance of accountability and reminded parliamentarians that no individual is above the law or ethical standards expected in public service.

He said the PNP Youth Wing fully supported the called for a thorough investigation to prevent similar incidents in the future.

He urged parliamentarians to reflect on their roles as leaders and recommit to upholding values of respect, integrity and constructive engagement.

"Parliament must remain a beacon of democracy and a source of inspiration for all Ghanaians," he said.

“The PNP Youth Wing remains dedicated to promoting positive leadership and advocating for accountability and ethical conduct at all levels of governance,” he added.