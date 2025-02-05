Featured

Parliament confirms Ablakwa, Akandoh and 10 ministerial nominees

Nana Konadu Agyeman Politics Feb - 05 - 2025 , 07:03 3 minutes read

Parliament has confirmed Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa as the Minister for Foreign Affairs. The House also endorsed Kwabena Mintah Akandoh as the Minister of Health, along with 10 other ministerial nominees.

While Mr Ablakwa's approval was secured by a majority decision, as the Minority abstained, Mr Akandoh and the 10 other nominees were approved by consensus.

The confirmed ministers include Seidu Issifu as Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability, Charity Gardiner as Minister of the Ahafo Region, Awuribe Issifu as Minister of the Savannah Region, and Wilbert Petty Brentum as Minister-designate for the Western North Region.

Others are Joseph Nelson as Minister of the Western Region, Joseph Addae Akwaboa as Minister of the Bono Region, Francis Owusu Antwi as Minister of the Bono East Region, Puozuing Charles Lwanga as Minister of the Upper East Region, Felix Kwakye Ofosu as Minister of State for Government Communication, and Eduamoah Ekow Panyin Okyere as Minister of the Central Region.

Their approval followed the presentation of the Appointments Committee’s 12th report by its Chairman, Bernard Ahiafor, who urged the House to adopt the report and approve the nominees.

Minority’s rejection of Ablakwa

However, in seconding the motion, the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, announced that all 88 members of the NPP Minority Caucus rejected Mr Ablakwa’s nomination and would abstain from voting on his confirmation.

He insisted that the records should reflect that Mr Ablakwa’s approval was solely a decision of the Majority.

While acknowledging the Foreign Affairs Ministry as an important institution of state, Mr Afenyo-Markin stated that the Minority was opposed to Mr Ablakwa’s nomination. He explained that the Minority had abstained from approving Mr Ablakwa at the committee level, leaving his confirmation to be decided by the Majority.

Minority “washes hands”

In a symbolic gesture, the Second Deputy Whip, Habib Iddrisu, poured bottled water over his hands, signifying the Minority’s dissociation from Mr Ablakwa’s approval.

“Mr Speaker, we are washing our hands to tell them that we are not part of the sins that he has committed. All the Airport Hills sins are on their head. If tomorrow, he and his ORAL team pursue you, it is on your head, but if he repents and comes back to this House, we will accept him and welcome him,” Mr Afenyo-Markin declared.

He acknowledged that Mr Ablakwa had distinguished himself in issues related to his new portfolio but said the Minority was uncomfortable with his role as Chairman of the "Operation Recover All Loot" (ORAL) committee, as stated on his curriculum vitae.

Mr Afenyo-Markin questioned the constitutionality of the ORAL committee, arguing that while the Minority was not opposed to efforts to investigate corruption, it disapproved of Mr Ablakwa’s leadership of the task force.

“Mr Speaker, we are against his chair of this ORAL and their activities in the country; we think and we hold this view firmly that their actions are taking this country back,” he said.

He further argued that the country already had established anti-corruption institutions such as the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Financial Crime Office, the Office of the Special Prosecutor, the National Investigations Bureau (NIB), and specialised divisions within the Ghana Police Service.

Accusing Mr Ablakwa of “holding people’s feet to the fire” and demanding accountability from the political class, Mr Afenyo-Markin said, “It means that you yourself must demonstrate that.”

However, he assured the nominee that he would not stand in the way of his political progress.

“I am a politician like you, and I will not be the one to be pursuing you,” he concluded.