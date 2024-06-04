Featured

Let’s avoid partisanship, embrace progressive ideas — Togbe Hodo

Daily Graphic Politics Jun - 04 - 2024 , 09:50

The Paramount Chief of has Anfoega Traditional Area, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, has urged the citizenry to avoid partisanship and embrace progressivce ideas that will advance the development of the country.

Advertisement

"We have had independence for over 60 years and have little to show for it. Therefore, when we have progressive ideas brought to the table, we should eschew partisanship and listen carefully to see how best we can move forward as a nation with these ideas," he said.

Togbe Hodo was speaking when the 2024 flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, paid a courtesy call on him last Thursday. It formed part of Dr Bawumia’s tour of the region to share his vision and policies with the chiefs and people of the Volta Region.

"It doesn't matter who wears the hat. The important thing is that this country is going forward. Therefore, we should all embrace these positive ideas. I am optimistic that there is hope for this country.

"Let us all buy into that perception of hope and live it as a dream so that future generations will not point accusing fingers at us when we are gone. If we are not careful, they will exhume our bodies and burn them for not being progressive in our thoughts," the Paramount Chief of Anfoega said.

Progressive ideas

He urged the House and the nation to embrace Dr Bawumia's ideas, highlighting their potential to drive Ghana's progress. Togbe Hodo praised the Vice President's "progressive ideas" and emphasised the need for its implementation.

The Vice-President's presentation focused on ideas and thoughts which align with the country's need for economic development and progress.

Support

In a show of support, Togbe Hodo encouraged careful consideration and reflection on Dr Bawumia's proposals. "We have all heard the progressive and forward thinking ideas and thoughts that have characterised the visit of the Vice-President," Togbe Hodo said.

"I am not suggesting any partisanship as far as this is concerned. I am talking about the country called Ghana. We need to move forward. These progressive ideas ought to bear fruit for the good of this nation," he said.

Togbe Hodo said the country needed to move forward hence all should be on board. On behalf of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Togbe Hodo wished Dr Bawumia well and thanked him for his insights.

Gratitude

Dr Bawumia thanked the chiefs for their support, prayers and encouragement over the years. The Vice-President was accompanied by the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng; the Minister of Railways Development and NPP Member of Parliament for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu; the NPP’s National Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim; the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, and other NPP leaders and regional executive.