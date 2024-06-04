Featured

Alan takes national tour to Eastern Region

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Jun - 04 - 2024 , 10:07

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the leader and founder of the Movement for Change and an independent presidential aspirant has taken his national tour to the Eastern Region, urging Ghanaians to vote for him in the upcoming presidential election.

He called on the Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Council, Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng III and also engaged various stakeholders in Koforidua.

Mr Kyerematen also engaged students at the Koforidua Technical University, the clergy, and Islamic leaders on his policy dubbed, the Great Transformational Plan, which he believes would help redeem the nation from economic issues.

He proposed the need for change of leadership in the country, saying "The time given to the NPP and NDC, 32 years in total, should have been enough to put us in a better place than we are now."

The Movement for Change leader described the current economic crisis facing Ghana, as the worst in the nation's history. This situation, he argued, demands an urgent and revolutionary approach.

Mr Kyerematen critisized the "winner takes all" political system, which he believes leaves millions of Ghanaians and large regions neglected.

"Constant restarts have robbed Ghanaians of consistent progress and sustainable development. What we need is a practical, long-term national development plan spanning the next 30 years."

He added that the current eight-year election cycle has bred arrogance and apathy in leadership.