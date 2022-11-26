‘I don’t wish Kwabre East MP to lose her seat’

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communicator, Mr. Amos Mensah, has denied a media report that he has threatened to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwabre East Constituency, Mrs. Francisca Oteng Mensah.
According to him, when his attention was drawn to the news item about his threat, which had already gone viral, he called the journalist who wrote the story and instructed him to retract and apologies to the MP for the misleading publication and the damage caused her.
The report
Mr. Mensah was reported to have criticised the MP for neglecting the constituency and its constituents.
He was said to have stated in an interview with a Tarkwa-based journalist that the current MP had made the NPP lose its popularity in Kwabre East Constituency, making the National Democratic Congress (NDC) gain grounds.
"Since Madam Francisca Oteng Mensah was elected the MP to represent them in Parliament, for the past six to seven years now, the Kwabre East constituency has been lagging behind in development. We lack social amenities such as roads, water, sanitation, electricity, health, and education facilities.”, he was heard to have stated in the said interview.
In addition, he was heard stressed during his interview that the MP was sleeping on the job, adding that perhaps the time was ripe for her to be changed.
But Mr. Mensah, who is also a serial caller in the Ashanti Region denied attacking the integrity of the MP as well as making those statements when Graphiconline reached Mr. Mensah via telephone call on Friday, November 25, 2022.
He explained that he rather said social and infrastructure intervention projects in the Kwabre constituency were going at a snail pace.
He added that he never criticised the female MP for not doing well to push for the completion of development projects and programmes in the constituency.
MP’s reaction
Reacting to the story in an interview with Graphiconline, the MP said she has been working hard to improve social and infrastructure intervention projects and programmes in her constituency.
She said a number of roads in the constituency have been awarded to contractors, adding that new road projects were currently ongoing.
Achievements
Mrs. Oteng Mensah said she donated five taxi cabs to five zone within the constituency in fulfillment of a campaign promise ahead of her election as the parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the NPP.
She noted that the profits generated from the taxi cabs would be used by the existing Kwabre East constituency committee to improve the welfare of the constituents.
In addition, she said she allocated money from her own coffers to start the construction of a storey- building to be used as the NPP office in constituency.
She therefore all on all NPP members in her area to really behind her in order to retain the seat in 2024 parliamentary elections.