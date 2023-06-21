I am the best to lead NPP in 2024 — Dr Apraku

Samuel Duodu Politics Jun - 21 - 2023 , 01:39

A flag bearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, has said he is the best person to lead the NPP to victory in the 2024 general election, based on the training and experience he has acquired over the years in the area of finance, economics, management and policy decision-making.

He said the tremendous experience he gained when he served with the United Nations (UN) mission to Croatia after it broke out of the then Yugoslavia, as staff in charge of Macroeconomics in rebuilding that country and also in South Africa when that country emerged from the apartheid system and was preparing to hold its first election, made him the best to lead the party in 2024.

He further stated that his practical experience in Parliament when the NPP was in opposition and government, on issues of finance and economics, as well as being the ranking member on the Finance Committee of Parliament and later as the Minister of Trade and Industry, also made him the best person to lead the party.

“I believe I am the best person to lead the NPP in 2024 to victory, based on the training and experience I have acquired over the years,” the NPP flag bearer hopeful stated.

Filing of nomination

Dr Apraku, who was also a member of the second, third and fourth Parliament of the Fourth Republic for the Offinso North Constituency in the Ashanti Region, said this in an interview with the Daily Graphic after successfully filing his nomination forms last Monday (June 19) to contest the NPP flagbearership.

The flag bearer hopeful, who was at the party’s headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra last Monday to submit his nomination, was asked by the party’s elections committee to complete his documents, and did so and re-submitted it later in the afternoon to the committee.

However, members of the team revealed that certain documents such as his CV and personal contributions to the party were not included in the nomination document submitted.

Dr Apraku, who holds a Doctoral Degree in Economics and Finance, said he was in the race to lead the party to victory in the 2024 general election and believed the delegates of the party would give him the nod to lead the party based on his experience and service to the party, both in opposition and in government.

Dr Apraku becomes the fifth presidential aspirant to file his forms as of Monday, June 19, 2023, since the party opened nominations for the presidential primary on May 26, which is expected to end on June 24, 2023.