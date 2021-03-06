Holding Akufo-Addo’s gov’t accountable is nonnegotiable - Minority

The Minority caucus in Parliament has reaffirmed its commitment to hold the Akufo-Addo led government accountable for its stewardship to Ghanaians.
“We expressly reaffirm our resolve to hold the Akufo-Addo government to account over the coming days, months and years for their stewardship to the Ghanaian people. This is nonnegotiable,” a press statement signed by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has said.
The group further gave the assurance that it will do well not to disappoint the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the future, adding that they have never been sold.
“The Leadership and entire Parliamentary caucus of the NDC wish to reiterate our commitment to the cause of the great National Democratic Congress. You may be disappointed in this outcome but we will not disappoint or let you down in the future. The Caucus has never been and would never be for sale. We categorically deny all allegations of influence or favour as a consideration for the approvals in the House”, he said.
The caucus has come under criticism following the approval of President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo’s nominees for ministerial appointments. on Thursday.
The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi was the first to attack the leadership of the minority as well as the Speaker, Alban Bagbin of betraying the party.
Specifically naming the Minority Leader and the Tamale South Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Haruna Iddrisu, and the Minority Chief Whip and MP for Asawase , Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Mr Sammy Gyamfi said the duo “brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest.”
But in the statement, Mr Iddrisu called for the forgiveness of supporters and the grassroots of the party over their failure to reject some Ministers-designate who appeared before the appointments committee.
He said “The past few days have been the most difficult for the NDC Minority Caucus in Parliament following the approval of President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo’s nominees for ministerial appointments.
“Justifiably, the party’s base and grassroots are unhappy and in some instances have had cause to reject and even condemn the decision of the House to approve the three nominees that went through voting. For many, it is unimaginable how they could pass the test in the hands of the same Minority that secured them a Speaker of Parliament from an opposite Party in the Executive on the 7th January 2021,” Mr Iddrisu said.
He reassured that the caucus remains loyal to its base and call for restraint and calm among its supporter.
“We ask all NDC faithful to have faith in the Caucus leadership as we navigate our path to recapturing the Presidency in 2024. The Caucus would lead the vanguard with the support of our loyal grassroots. May we always be reminded that the things which bind us as comrades far outweigh whatever may divide us”.
“It is important to note that we are parties of equal strength with; NDC 137 and NPP 137+1, how we wish we had just 140. We acted in accordance with our oath of office and in good faith and conscience. We hold dearly our founding principles of probity, accountability and social justice in our every engagement on behalf of our Party”, he explained.
