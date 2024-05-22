Help rebuild CPP - Sorgbodjor urges party members

Albert K. Salia Politics May - 22 - 2024 , 09:45

The Chairman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Independent Committee, Wing Commander Patrick Sorgbodjor (retd), has called on all members of the CPP to help rebuild the party.

He said the party had gone through a lot of challenges to the extent that party offices were even locked up and the secretariat became non-functional. “The party is supreme and not the personal property of any individual or group,” he said.

Wing Commander Sorgbodjor was speaking in an interview on the plans of the committee set up by the party to steer the affairs of the party and reorganise its operations until new national officers were elected.

Other members of the committee are Prof. Nii Noi Dowuona, Ali Adamu, Opare Addo, Joyce Larbie, Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim, Bright Akwetey and Kwame Botsio. It followed a series of meetings by a group of founder members of the party in collaboration with the council of elders of the CPP with members of the National Leadership, Central Committee, Legal Committee and the former flag bearer of the party, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, to discuss the crises in the party and find ways of addressing them.

The meetings were held on April 16 to 18, 2024 at the East Legon residence of Naa Prof. Edmund N. Delle Chiir V Ill, who also served as the Chairman of the group, and collated comments and concerns of all members with suggestions on how to resolve the crises.

Patience

Wing Commander Sorgbodjor said the prime motive of the committee was to work to rebuild the party by putting all the structures back in place. He said the committee would run an open-door administration and entreated all those with ideas and suggestions to approach the officers.

Having met all the stakeholders, he said, the committee was expecting total cooperation and support. He urged the rank and file to be patient as the committee begins its work.

Wing Commander Sorgbodjor gave the assurance that the committee would be updating members with its work.