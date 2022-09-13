Eschew greed, work in national interest - Mahama to citizens

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said for the country to prosper, there is the need for all to eschew greed and self-interest and unite for peace and development.
“Our country today is confronted with major challenges. For our nation to prosper, we need to eschew greed; that is a message that must resound not only in our families but also in our places of worship, in our schools, in our communities and among the leadership of our country”, he said.
Mr Mahama said this when he addressed a durbar as the guest speaker last Saturday to climax the annual Yam Festival (Te Za ) of the people of the Asogli State in Ho in the Volta Region.
Former President Mahama, speaking on the theme for the festival: “Let’s eschew greed, unite for peace and development”, said: “In the times of great strife and difficulty that we are in, what we need is unity and not division.”
Place country first
“Our Ghanaian culture teaches us to show solidarity with one another and, therefore, when a family is bereaved or having a naming ceremony, we contribute the little that one can to support the family, he said.”
“Most of our patriotic songs in the country reflect this virtue of Ghanaian solidarity. I believe that it will take the efforts of everyone working together to build our nation Ghana,” Mr Mahama observed.
“Unfortunately, it appears that greed and self- centredness are gradually eroding these time-tested virtues that were bequeathed to us by our ancestors,” Mr Mahama added.
“Today many people place their parochial interests above our collective interest as a nation,” he stated.
Mr Mahama, therefore, called on his fellow politicians to lead the way for every Ghanaian and all the other stakeholders in the nation’s development.
Chieftaincy still relevant
Touching on the relevance and importance of the chieftaincy institution, former President Mahama said the chieftaincy institution was still relevant today as it was in the past.
“Those of you who think the chieftaincy institution has no place in our modern governance and refuse to respect the traditional roles of chiefs have got it all wrong, “he stated.
Abandoned projects/Corruption
Former President Mahama also lamented the number of abandoned projects in the Volta Region.
He stated that various projects started by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government had been discontinued.
“Projects started by the NDC have been abandoned and others that are to be completed in the region are being done at a slow pace. For some of the projects, this government asked contractors to stop work”, Mr Mahama emphasised.
He mentioned projects such as the Sokode-Ho road, Hohoe-Jasikan road, the interchange at the roundabout at UHAS and the Volivo Bridge over the southern Volta River, among others, as projects either abandoned or progressing slowly.
Mr Mahama indicated that the next NDC government would have a firm focus on the development needs of the region, and complete all abandoned projects.
“But I make a commitment of the NDC that God willing and thanks to your votes in 2025, all these projects will resume”, the former President assured.
Mr Mahama also expressed concern about the failure of the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration to fight corruption following the infractions cited in the 2021 Auditor General’s Report.